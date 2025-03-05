50501 Movement gathers for anti-Trump march in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Demonstrators gathered on the steps of the state capitol Tuesday to protest President Trump and his administration. The protest is part of the 50-50-1 movement named for its original goal to hold fifty protests in fifty states on one day. Since their first demonstrations last month, protesters are confident their movement is gaining traction across the country.

"This is not just another protest, it's a battle cry," one 50-50-1 organizer said.

Government workers fired in mass layoffs in recent weeks is one of many topics fueling widespread frustration.

"Our country's a mess," Zoe Taylor said.

Taylor is among those protesting policies and executive orders of President Trump, giving high praise to Kentuckians at this rally.

"I've seen how this state shows up for one another and I want to be a part of that. I want to stand up for what's right, I want to stand up for the movement and I want us to stand together because united we can make a difference," Taylor noted.

Led by a small group of Kentucky organizers, protesters marched up and down Capitol Avenue thankful for the movement's mission.

"I think it's wonderful, I think it needs more publicity, and I'm just impressed it's come so far," another protestor said.

50-50-1 had over 300 attendees at the last protest in Kentucky February 17, but it's significantly bigger this time around.

"I think it's wonderful that they help everybody get together and do something...to try to make our voices known," Margaret Pennington said.

They are voices making it clear, and this is just a start.

"We are not going away," another organizer said.

50-50-1 chose Tuesday to protest since it coincides with President Trump delivering his first address of this second term to a joint session of Congress.

