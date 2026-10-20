54 artist-designed jockey forms bring Kentucky art and horse racing together at Gatton Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Colorful designs and intricate details are turning heads at Gatton Park, where 54 jockey forms are on display as part of an exhibit celebrating Kentucky’s art and equine communities.

The exhibit, called “A Canvas of Silks,” features work from Kentucky artists who were selected after LexArts put out an open call for designs.

“It’s an opportunity for Gatton Park to showcase and celebrate Lexington’s equine and art community,” said Donald Miller, Gatton Park chief operating officer and park director.

Nathan Zamarron, vice president of LEXArts, said artists submitted designs before 54 were ultimately selected to be commissioned.

Each piece tells a different story. Some highlight Kentucky’s connection to horse racing, including one inspired by Secretariat being named Horse of the Year and appearing on the cover of Time magazine. Others draw inspiration from Kentucky itself.

The artists also used a variety of techniques and materials to bring their designs to life.

“You can see the impasto technique here where the paint is piled up on the canvas. We have some shell work there,” Zamarron said.

The jockey forms are not just on display. They are also for sale, with a live auction set to begin Oct. 22. You can find more information here: Home - LexArts

Zamarron said money raised through the project will support LexArts, including its grants and arts programming in the community.

The exhibit is open daily at Gatton Park from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Miller said visitors can also come out Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. for an event featuring live corgi racing, music, plein air artists and other family-friendly activities.

The jockey forms are scheduled to move to the Old County Courthouse in downtown Lexington on Oct. 27, where Zamarron said they will remain on display through the Breeders’ Cup.

Organizers hope the exhibit gives both visitors and locals another way to experience two things deeply connected to Kentucky: art and horse racing.

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