Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

544 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 4:56 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 16:56:36-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported 544 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 448,757 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic was declared.

Beshear's office reported 19 additional COVID-related deaths. Only one of the newly reported deaths are from the state's ongoing audit.

The state's positivity rate is now 3.33%.

There are currently 417 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 107 of those patients are in the ICU and 49 are using a ventilator.

The number of unique Kentuckians who have received at least one vaccine dose is 1,859,277.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight