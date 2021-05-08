544 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported 544 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 448,757 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic was declared.

Beshear's office reported 19 additional COVID-related deaths. Only one of the newly reported deaths are from the state's ongoing audit.

The state's positivity rate is now 3.33%.

There are currently 417 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 107 of those patients are in the ICU and 49 are using a ventilator.

The number of unique Kentuckians who have received at least one vaccine dose is 1,859,277.