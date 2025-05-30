5th Annual Railbird Festival set to kick off Saturday at Red Mile

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 5th Annual Railbird Festival is set to kick off Saturday at the Red Mile, promising an exciting lineup of musical performances and a vibrant atmosphere to celebrate the summer season. Organizers are optimistic about improving weather conditions and have been working diligently to prepare the infield for this two-day festival.

“It's really one of those lifetime memories for some people,” said Ted Heinigin, the festival executive for Railbird.

With a stacked lineup featuring artists such as Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Red Clay Strays, Bailey Zimmerman, Shaboozy, and Riley Green, attendees can expect a great experience over the weekend.

Aware of the approaching rain, Heinigin's team started their preparations a day earlier to minimize any potential damage to the infield.

“We are doing some weather mitigation. We have an incredible team led by Jake Perry that does an amazing job at getting the water off the site. We have water pumps and mulch, so we will do everything we can to ensure there are no puddles or water on the site tomorrow,” he said.

Despite these efforts, it may not be a bad idea to bring a pair of old boots, just in case, as the ground may still be damp. This marks the fifth year the Railbird Festival has taken place in Lexington, and Heinigin emphasizes the event as an excellent way to experience world-class music alongside the unique spirit of Kentucky.

“The best part is seeing the joy on people's faces as they get to experience Lexington at Red Mile with the amazing artists that are going to be here this weekend. People really have a great time,” he said.

Before heading to the festival, attendees are encouraged to visit RailbirdFest.com for helpful information, including parking tips and what to expect. One and two-day passes are still available for those looking to be part of this exciting event. As the community gears up for the festival, the anticipation for a weekend filled with music, laughter, and lasting memories continues to build.

