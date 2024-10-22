6 entities voting on interlocal agreement for a proposed regional business park in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Six different regional entities, through an interlocal agreement, are voting on a proposed regional business park in Georgetown.

"They're really pushing to get all of the entities to vote within the next week," said Erin Hsu, a Scott County resident.

With the plan set to impact Scott County, Madison County and Fayette County, Hsu, part of a Facebook Group called Friends of Great Crossing, is opposed to the idea.

The proposed site for the park is on a 500-acre parcel of agricultural land off McClelland Circle.

"As a working mom with young kids in the schools, it seems like a waste to take a 500-acre piece of property right in the middle of a school corridor and make it into an industrial park," Hsu added.

Hsu said there's more of a need for family and recreational activities in the area.

"What about the 1,400 jobs that could be here if we do this, that would pay an average of $70,000 dollars a year?" Scott County Executive Joe Pat Covington said.

That was Covington after the Fiscal Court approved the interlocal agreement on Oct. 11.

When the comprehensive plan was unveiled, the park was part of the plan and Covington emphasized what its presence could do for Scott County and surrounding counties.

"The goal is to have product that we can try to attract new business, diverse business, and good paying jobs to our community," Covington noted.

Hsu doesn't see the need to rush into approving the plan during this round of funding through the Kentucky Product Development Initiative, particularly upset about the site of the proposed park.

Berea approved the interlocal agreement through a vote on Monday. While Madison County considers it Tuesday, Lexington Fayette Urban County Government addresses it Thursday and vote through Georgetown City Council takes place Oct. 28.

Site estimated costs are in the range of $37,870,000 through a two-phase approach.