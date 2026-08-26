6 Lexington apartment units 'impacted' following structure fire on Kirklevington Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A working structure fire in Lexington on Wednesday left one person with smoke inhalation-related injuries and six apartment units impacted, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of Kirklevington Drive in Lexington to a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, smoke was visible.

According to the fire department, the structure fire originated on the second floor of the building and extended through a pipe into the attic.

Crews were able to get the fire extinguished, but afterward, six apartments were "impacted," the Lexington Fire Department reports. Managers of the property are currently working with the American Red Cross to assist residents displaced from the incident.

One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation-related injuries. They were released following treatment.

The cause and origin of Wednesday's working structure fire remains under investigation.

LEX News Structure fire on Kirklevington Drive in Lexington

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.