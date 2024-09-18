$6 Million home hits Lexington market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 11,000-square-foot home on ten acres off Delong Road in Lexington just hit the market for $6 million.

"It's safe to say that we are in a market where there are more million dollar homes than ever," says Sha Fister with Rector Hayden Realtors. "But homes of this magnitude, especially at a price tag of $6 million rarely comes along."

The five-bedroom, five-bath home was built by the renowned Jimmy Nash in 2007.

The primary suite features dual walk-in closets and vanities, a horseshoe shower, and a soaking tub.

When touring the home, you will find a chef's kitchen, SMART home connectivity, handcrafted marble staircases, intricate crown moldings, and a heated saltwater pool.

The pool house mirrors the main house, offering a gourmet kitchen, theater room, open living spaces, and two fireplaces.

Agent Eve Stern says the house is a great representation of the craftsmanship of local Kentucky builders, stone masons, and carpenters.

"I think this home is a treasure to Lexington because this home is going to last for a very long time," says Stern. "I think it is a testament that here in Kentucky we have a lot of good craftsman and good materials."

