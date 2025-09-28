6-year-old pageant winner spreads love to nursing home despite facing vision loss

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 6-year-old Powell County pageant winner is using his title to spread love to nursing home residents, even as he faces his own uncertain future with vision loss.

Tucker Townsend is like any other 6-year-old kid. He loves to be outside and enjoys spending time with his seven siblings.

This summer he followed his sister's footsteps and decided to participate in the Powell County pageant. In late June, he was named Mr. Powell County.

"They need a couple of boys. Tucker wanted to try and like it, so he went out on his own," Phillip Townsend said.

But Tucker wanted to do more for others, so he had to make a decision about community service.

"A lot of kids do community service, and they take donuts or a cake to the fire department. We gave Tucker the options the nursing home or the animal shelter. And he picked the nursing home," Phillip said.

His dad asked him a simple question: "Why?"

"Because I want everyone to feel love," Tucker said.

About a month ago, Tucker wasn't seeing clearly.

"The teacher had called my wife that he was having trouble coloring in between the lines," Phillip said.

The lines became blurry for Tucker's parents too after they took him to see a doctor and were given uncertain news. Tucker's parents would be left with many questions, but they did discover what Tucker's future will look like.

"They couldn't give us a timeline, but he was going to lose his vision five, 10, 30 years we just don't know," Phillip said.

Despite facing his own challenges, Tucker is rallying the community. The plan is to fill up a truck with essential goods to Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

"These people sit there day in and day out. I'm sure they would appreciate the love just how like anyone else would," Phillip said.

Tucker stole the hearts of many by winning Mr. Powell County, and even at his young age, he won't let his declining vision stop him from letting others see the love he shares.

"He's a good kid and got a big heart. A great big ole heart," Phillip said.

If you want to help towards Tucker cause you can look at the amazon list for the goods they want to give as they will deliver them on his birthday.