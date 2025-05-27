"606 Strong" t-shirt fundraiser exceeds goal in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Those affected by an EF-4 tornado May 16 will benefit from incredible generosity through a "606 Strong" t-shirt fundraiser, hosted by the Somerset Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

"I had a board member reach out to me about this 606 initiative," Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue said.

That was the start of the initiative.

"I immediately reached out to a local t-shirt screen printer here that's a good friend of ours...his name is Alan Woodson. He owns Magic Monograms and Embroidery," Clue added.

This response from the chamber and Magic Monograms and Embroidery has raised over $124,000 for tornado relief efforts, exceeding their goal.

"5,000 shirts that would raise $100,000," Clue said. "Never in my wildest dreams did I actually think we would achieve that goal."

Moving forward, local first responders and local chamber businesses impacted get 100% of the funds from the fundraiser putting together a donation committee.

"To figure out where these donations are going to go, we're going to meet people from our first responders to our volunteer fire departments," Clue said.

Recovering and rebuilding, the chamber's executive director sums up how this is one step in the process.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint...it's gonna take awhile for us to get back on our feet and be a community of a whole again," Clue said.

100 percent of the proceeds including cost of goods, material and labor will go back into the Pulaski County Community from the fundraiser.

"606 Strong" t-shirts can be purchased here.

