62-year-old reportedly found dead in camper after ice storm causes power outage

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 62-year-old man died after losing power during the weekend winter storm in Pulaski County.

Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk reported that James L. Phillips was found dead in his camper trailer in the Bend of the Lakes Shore area on Tuesday morning. Phillips had reportedly lost electricity during the winter storm when ice brought down tree limbs on power lines in the area.

Phillips lived in a remote location, and crews had to remove downed trees to reach his camper trailer. The coroner said the temperature was nine degrees inside Phillips trailer when he was located and he believes Phillips froze to death.

The winter storm caused widespread power outages across the region as ice accumulated on power lines and tree branches.

According to a Pulaski County Government Facebook post, there are still over 2,000 without power as of Wednesday night.