Report: 28-year-old man charged with vehicular homicide after crash on Cumberland Parkway

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Russell County Coroner's Office reported that a 66-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon.

The coroner detailed that the crash on the Cumberland Parkway resulted in the death of Maylon Brown Jr. of Russell Springs.

According to 92.7 the Wave, Russell Springs man, identified as 28-year-old Chrisopher Austin, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide when under the influence of drugs/substance, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (aggravated circumstance) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense (meth) following the accident.

KSP continues to investigate the crash.