7 Brew Coffee opens new Lexington location, donates $7,308 to Golisano Children's at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A new 7 Brew Coffee drive-thru has opened in Lexington at 2349 Remington Drive, and the company marked the occasion with a $7,308 donation to Golisano Children's at UK.

To celebrate the opening, 7 Brew Lexington hosted a donation weekend June 12-14, where customers could try 7 Brew and pay what they want, with proceeds going to Golisano Children's at UK. The company also organized a drink drop for hospital staff as a gesture of gratitude.

Ralph Cole, franchisee for 7 Brew Lexington, said the new location reflects the company's commitment to the community.

"Opening another stand in Lexington is an exciting step for us," Cole said. "We believe in cultivating kindness and building lasting relationships, and our continued partnership with Golisano Children's at UK is one way we can contribute to this community."

The new location offers more than 20,000 unique drink combinations, including the signature Blondie — a vanilla and caramel breve — along with infused 7 Energy drinks, smoothies, 7 Fizz Sodas and teas.

The stand is expected to add 50 jobs to the Lexington area. Those interested in joining the team can apply at 7brewteam.7brewcareers.com.