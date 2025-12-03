7 families still need Christmas adoption in Casey County program

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Handmade paper hearts fill the tree of Jeanine Arendt, each one representing a local family hoping for a little extra help this holiday season.

Arendt has been running the Little Blessings Christmas Tree program for nearly a decade through her ministry, Heavenly Blessings. This year, 18 families signed up for assistance, but seven families are still waiting for adoption by community donors.

"They fill out the application, I go ahead and make the hearts, the blessing family hearts here. Their clothes sizes are on them, the Christmas wish list for the children. We put a lot on there for choice," Arendt said.

The hearts contain more than just gift requests. Families also share prayer requests, creating a deeper connection between donors and recipients.

"When we find businesses and churches, or just families that would like to adopt, they would pray for their prayer requests while they're shopping for them," Arendt said.

For Arendt, the program represents the true spirit of giving during the holiday season.

"I love giving, giving to people. You get so much more joy out of giving than receiving. And you know, sometimes we have struggles in our family and it gives you a joy and a peace to be able to help someone else when you're struggling," Arendt said.

Community members interested in helping a family in need can visit the Casey County Library to pick up a heart and adopt a family for Christmas.

"We really see the need here in Casey County, and we love being able to provide whatever the community needs so we're hoping to continue this partnership going forward," said Sammie Betler, Casey County Library director.

Arendt says each year the program becomes a celebration of not just giving, but of community.

You can sign up to adopt a family by calling 859-208-9531.