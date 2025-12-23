7 Fayette County students selected to perform in 2026 Rose Parade with honor band

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Seven students from Lafayette, Henry Clay and Paul Lawrence Dunbar high schools will march in the 2026 Rose Parade with the Bands of America Honor Band, representing Central Kentucky on one of the nation's biggest stages.

The students earned their spots through a competitive national audition process, an achievement that reflects not only their individual talent but also the strength of their school music programs.

For Lafayette sophomore Silas Poston, who plays bass drum, the reality of the opportunity is still sinking in.

"Like the more that I talk about it, it's like holy, like this is, this is real. Like this isn't like a dream. This is a real thing that I get the opportunity to do," Poston said.

The students will travel to California at different times during the holiday season. Poston leaves December 27, while Lafayette senior Carter Sosby from the wind symphony departs on Christmas Day.

"I think it's a really cool opportunity to just be able to leave like this general area and go see other places," Sosby said.

For Poston, representing Lafayette High School on such a prominent platform carries special meaning.

"It just feels like such a big deal for me and coming from an amazing program, I think it just shows how they've, how Lafayette has taught me and how I can bring what I've learned from Lafayette into the Rose Parade," Poston said.

Once in California, the students will face days of intensive rehearsals preparing for the seven-mile parade route on January 1, 2026.

"Once we're starting the parade stuff and rehearsals, it's just gonna be all jam packed and you know, it's gonna be a good experience," Sosby said.

After the parade concludes, the students will enjoy exclusive access to theme parks, including a private event at Disneyland and a full day at Universal Studios.

"We go to Disneyland, and we have like a private event that we get to do, and then the next day we get to Universal Studios. We get the whole day there," Poston said.

The seven Central Kentucky students will carry their community's pride with them as they march down the parade route on New Year's Day.

