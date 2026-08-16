7 residents displaced following working structure fire at Lexington duplex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Seven residents are now displaced following a working structure fire that occurred early Sunday morning in the 200 block of Medlock Road, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

According to the press release, fire crews were dispatched around 6:34 a.m. Sunday to the report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews noted a heavy fire involving both floors of a two-story duplex. The fire was extending through the attic and exiting the roof. The structure fire was then upgraded to a working structure fire.

"Crews made an aggressive interior attack with multiple lines extinguishing the fire," a representative with the fire department said.

No injuries were reported from the fire. Seven residents, four from one unit and three from another unit, will be displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the Lexington Fire Department.