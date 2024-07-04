71-year-old completes Bluegrass 10k despite broken leg recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Yesterday, LEX 18 brought you the story of a Bourbon County athlete who broke his leg, and today, he completed the Bluegrass 10k.

"Doing good. We doing good so far, we got plenty of people around here," described Craig Clark, 71, who completed his 45th Bluegrass 10,000 Fun and Run race.

Clark is a resilient runner who completed the Bluegrass 10k in under two hours: "I felt good, I felt like I was blessed. I didn't have to worry about hurting or injury or nothing cause I had trained for this."

LEX 18 followed him on his journey to the finish line, with his loved ones following behind.

Clark pushed himself each mile, showcasing that the leg he broke three months ago will not be the reason he slows his pace.

"Just, just start off slow. Drink plenty of water and be able to handle if it hurts maybe just stop," says Clark.

"Don't be afraid to try it. Many times we, it's the mental block. I think, physically, it's not as bad as you think. It's the mental part. Once you start moving you can do it," explains Michael Zachery, a pastor in Paris, Kentucky, and Clark's running partner.

"To be able to start and finish. In a good time, under two hours, under two hours. That was a blessing, believe me that was a blessing," Clark admits.

He says he won't stop anytime soon, not until his body and God tell him to: "Keep exercising. Keep your mind, it's all about your mind, Keep that going. Keep that exercising and just ask for help if you need it."