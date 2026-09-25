72 rabbits, fowl seized from Lexington property; owner faces 67 animal cruelty charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A Lexington woman is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after Animal Care & Control officers removed 74 rabbits and fowl from a city residence during an animal welfare investigation.

According to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control, officers followed up on a complaint Thursday night at a home on Fair Oaks Drive. The investigation resulted in the seizure of 74 animals.

Officials said most of the animals were found without food or water and living in unsanitary conditions. Several animals also showed signs of medical issues and are being evaluated by the agency's medical team.

Animal Care & Control said the owner, Maria Quiroz, has been charged with 67 counts of improper care and treatment of animals.

Because of the large number of animals involved, shelter staff spent several hours creating additional holding areas and making arrangements to ensure the animals could be safely housed and cared for.

The agency said the investigation remains ongoing as staff continue to evaluate the animals and provide medical care.

Officials noted that photos released by the agency were taken at its facility after the animals were removed and do not show the conditions in which the animals were found.