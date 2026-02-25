72-year-old Lexington man speaks out after hit-and-run near Euclid Avenue Kroger

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 72-year-old Lexington man is speaking out after he says he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run last Friday near the Kroger on Euclid Avenue.

Robert Alan Glover said he was trying to cross the street at the corner of Marquis and Euclid Avenue at around 2 p.m. when the driver of a vehicle ran a stop sign.

"She'd already rolled through it when she came to the stop sign," Glover said.

Glover said the driver cut him off as he attempted to cross.

"She just did one of those....and cut me off to where I couldn't cross the street," Glover said.

Glover said he had to go around the front of the vehicle before the situation escalated.

"It was when she started forward again that the whole thing happened," Glover said.

Glover said he was hit by the vehicle and carried onto the hood and into the intersection. After being on top of the vehicle's hood for a few seconds, he went back to gather his belongings.

The driver did not stop.

"She just waved and left," Glover said.

Glover said the driver headed toward Fontaine Road. He described her vehicle as a black minivan with a Georgia license plate. He added that the driver was not able to speed up toward Fontaine Road because there was traffic in front of her.

Glover, who had a kidney transplant in 2019, said he went to a nearby Starbucks after the incident to make phone calls reporting what happened. A few days later, he created wanted posters with details about the driver and distributed them to surrounding businesses.

Glover said he is offering a reward for any information that successfully leads to the driver involved. He said police, who are investigating a hit-and-run, plan to keep his case on file for a year.

Information can also be sent to martinique1902@yahoo.com or 859-368-9593.

His message for the driver is simple: "All I wanted her to do was step up and do the right thing and she did nothing," Glover said.

