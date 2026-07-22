72-year-old reported missing near McCammon Ridge Road in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Jackson County Emergency Management is asking for the public's help locating a missing 72-year-old woman.
Velma Van Winkle was last seen near the 1000 block McCammon Ridge Rd., walking toward the McKee side around an hour and a half to two hours ago, according to Jackson County Emergency Management.
Van Winkle is described as:
- Height: 4'9"
- Eye color: Blue/green
- Hair: Sandy gray
- Shirt: Maroon/black
- Pants: Black knee pants
- Shoes: Flip flops
She was also last seen carrying a large bag.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Van Winkle or has any knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call 606-287-9979 or 606-493-8443.