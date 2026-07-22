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72-year-old reported missing near McCammon Ridge Road in Jackson County

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Jackson County Emergency Management
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Posted

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Jackson County Emergency Management is asking for the public's help locating a missing 72-year-old woman.

Velma Van Winkle was last seen near the 1000 block McCammon Ridge Rd., walking toward the McKee side around an hour and a half to two hours ago, according to Jackson County Emergency Management.

Van Winkle is described as:

  • Height: 4'9"
  • Eye color: Blue/green
  • Hair: Sandy gray
  • Shirt: Maroon/black
  • Pants: Black knee pants
  • Shoes: Flip flops

She was also last seen carrying a large bag.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Van Winkle or has any knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call 606-287-9979 or 606-493-8443.

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