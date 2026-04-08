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77-year-old man dies in KY mobile home fire likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials

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W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue
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WITTENSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 77-year-old man died in a mobile home fire in Stambaugh Wednesday morning, according to the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue.

Firefighters found the man, identified as Clarence VanHoose, dead in his bedroom after responding to the fire on Route 1559. A preliminary investigation by the Kentucky State Fire Marshal's Office found no evidence of foul play. Investigators determined improperly discarded smoking materials likely caused the fire.

W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 7:54 a.m. Crews arrived eight minutes later, entered the home, and quickly extinguished the flames before searching the residence. There were no smoke detectors in the home.

Medics treated one firefighter at the scene for smoke inhalation.

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