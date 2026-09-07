7Brew's free 'Brew Doh' giveaway draws massive crowds and causes hours-long lines around Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A free fidget toy giveaway at 7Brew coffee locations across Kentucky, drew massive crowds Monday, sending lines spilling out of drive-thrus and onto surrounding roads.

The promotion was straightforward: buy two medium or large drinks and receive a free "Brew Doh," 7Brew's version of the popular Needoh squishy cube fidget toy, available in pink or blue.

The turnout caught at least one customer off guard.

"I actually forgot it was today, honestly, and I was not expecting it to be this big. I know when I came to get the keychain last month of whatever it was, it wasn't as big as this, but I should have thought Needoh's are a big thing right now," Elizabeth Neeley said.

A Needoh is a squishy cube fidget toy that has become a widespread craze.

Many customers said they heard about the giveaway on social media.

WATCH: 7Brew giveaway lines cause traffic backup on Labor Day

7Brew lines cause traffic backup on Labor Day

"We saw it on TikTok so we were like why not? And Needohs are sold out everywhere, so I usually come when the 7Brew has like the free stuff," Abby Wells said.

Wells said she had a color preference heading into the wait.

"I kind of want the pink but I'm okay with either," Wells said.

Despite lines stretching for hours, customers said the wait was worth it. Caroline Case and Chloe Portwood said they had been in line for two and a half hours, arriving as early as 8:30 a.m.

When asked to describe the appeal of the tiny toys, the two didn't hesitate.

"Happiness. It's just joy," Case said.

"It's happiness in your hand," Portwood said.