8 alleged gang members federally indicted in the murder of a federal witness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — A federal witness was murdered in 2023 in Lexington, and eight men who are allegedly part of a gang were all indicted by a federal judge back in November for conspiracy.

Three months ago, in September, LEX 18 was led to the details behind the murder of 28-year-old Kristopher Caylin Walker Lewis. Lewis was a key witness in a drug trafficking and money laundering case against Rollie Deshawn Lamar, an alleged member of the West End Hot Boyz gang.

It was in documents filed in a federal gun possession case against Quincino Lamont Waide, Jr., another alleged member of the Hot Boyz gang, where LEX 18 uncovered the details of Lewis' murder.

Police say on Sept. 29, 2023, at around 8:15 a.m., Lewis arrived at his job at Koch Air on Trade Street in Lexington. They say that after he exited his car, three masked people exited a dark colored sedan, later confirmed as an Acura, and shot Lewis, killing him. Investigators said that the same sedan had been sitting in the parking lot for several hours before Lewis even arrived, and then left the scene immediately after he was killed.

Federal documents go on to say that shell casings found at Koch Air matched evidence from two other shootings. The documents also cite that text exchanges between Lamar and another man, Daquis Damarr Sharp, were discussing payments. Police say those texts revealed a vast plot between the alleged gang members to execute Lewis.

These are the following text messages, from the document, sent the evening of the homicide, between Dixon and Sharp:

Sharp (7:25:15 PM): We gonna give Fred [Waide] prob 100 each

Dixon (7:25:50 PM): Yup an Doja [Deangalo] said give him 5

Sharp (7:28:23 PM): Bet cause he was talkin bout a band but either way it was 250 each from the 4 of us

Dixon (7:29:28 PM): Yeah it don't matter to me, he just got in the car an said y'all just give me 5 but Watchu wanna give him $1000

Dixon (7:29:32 PM): ?

Sharp (7:30:07 PM): It dnt matter bru it's just 250 each but its yo call on this one

Dixon (7:31:05 PM): We can give em the band since ETs wat we said in da first place gang

Sharp (7:31:18 PM): Bet

Investigators name: William Quejohn Dixon, Daquis Damarr Sharp, Desmond Elijah Bellomy, and Jatiece Alvin Parks as Lewis' alleged hitmen, and say all are connected to the Hot Boyz gang and indicted in the conspiracy.

Investigators also indicted Deangalo Montavis Boone, Casey Allison Morris, and Quincino Lamont Waide in Lewis' murder.

The men face the following charges: