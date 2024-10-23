8-month-old killed, 2-year-old severely burned in Southern Kentucky house fire on Monday, KSP reports

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say that an eight-month-old is dead, and a two-year-old has been left with severe burns after a house fire on West Sixth Street in Tompkinsville, Kentucky, on Monday.

According to a release, 25-year-old Ashton Wright was asleep when she woke up to her house full of smoke. Wright had two children in the house at the time of the fire, and with

the help of a neighbor, they were able to get one child out of the house but could not reach the other.

Firefighters then got into the house, where they found the body of the eight-month-old, the release states.

KSP says that the two-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of severe burns.

The fire is believed to have originated from an electric space heater, but the investigation is still ongoing, according to the release.

KSP Post 15 in Columbia got a call from the Monroe 911 Center on Monday at 1:07 p.m. requesting investigative assistance in the matter.