8-year-old cancer patient gets special honor at Kentucky football game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 8-year-old girl diagnosed with brain cancer will be honored as Kentucky football's "Kid of the Game" this week, bringing recognition to her inspiring journey and the hospital program that supports young patients.

Adi Jane, who loves animals and the color purple, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer in October 2024 after experiencing a seizure that brought her to Kentucky Children's Hospital.

"They were able to pull up her MRI to show us that she did have a tumor in her brain, and that it needed to be removed," said Jessica Pike, Adi's mother.

The diagnosis came as a shock to the family.

"Adi Jane was just sitting there and she said 'Adi, you have a little dot in your head and it has to be removed,' and her first thing was, 'Do I have cancer?" Pike said. "And the next thing Adi Jane said was, 'Am I going to lose my hair?' Her hair is her biggest thing."

Just eight days after her diagnosis, Adi underwent surgery to remove the tumor. She is currently receiving ongoing care at the DanceBlue Clinic under pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Randaline Barnett, who has made a lasting impression on the family.

"She just open arms all the time. All the time," Pike said. "And it's not just with us, I have seen her around other families and other children. She's just so loving."

Adi's recognition comes through the "Lift Them Up" program, created in 2018 to uplift the spirits of patients and their families at Kentucky Children's Hospital. Before each Kentucky football home game, a child is chosen to be recognized and share their story.

This week, Adi will experience the full treatment: hanging out with the team, attending practices, touring the locker room, breaking huddles, and leading the team down the Cat Walk.

The honor represents a well-deserved experience for a little girl who has shown remarkable strength throughout her cancer journey.

