87-year-old killed during 3-vehicle collision in London, police investigating

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department reported that an 87-year-old woman was killed after a fatal collision that involved three vehicles on Aug. 22 in London.

According to department officials, police responded to a fatal collision at around 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 22. A preliminary investigation found that Shirley Smith was driving a 2014 Toyota Highlander when the collision occurred on South Main Street and Armory Street.

Smith, police reported, was taken to a local hospital for her injuries. She was then taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital where she died from her sustained injuries.

Police added that this is an ongoing investigation by the London Laurel Reconstruction Team.