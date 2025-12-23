9 people displaced after apartment fire on Cambridge Drive Tuesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire crews responded to a four-unit apartment complex on Cambridge Drive Tuesday morning after reports of smoke and flames, displacing nine residents.

The Lexington Fire Department received the call at 9:18 a.m. and arrived on scene at 9:23 a.m., according to District Chief Wes Watts.

"Within minutes, our crews were able to arrive on scene approximately at 9:23 and they noticed that there was fire involvement on the outside and fire coming from the inside," Watts said.

The fire started in apartment 3 on the bottom floor and spread to neighboring units. Two people, a husband and wife, were living in the apartment where the fire originated.

Deborah Stone, who has lived in the complex for a couple of years with her husband, was not home when the fire started.

"I was at my daughter's. I watch her kids through the week," Stone said. "I got a phone call from my son."

Stone and her husband are among the nine people displaced by the fire.

Two dogs were also inside the building at the time of the fire. Animal control has since taken custody of the animals.

Fire crews are working to help displaced residents find housing and resources while investigators determine what caused the fire.

"So we're gonna make sure we're providing for the occupants here, making sure they have all the resources they need, housing, that type of stuff. We're gonna be doing some overhaul here soon once our investigators complete their investigation as far as a cause and origin of the fire," Watts said.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.