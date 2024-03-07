Watch Now
911 dispatcher helps father deliver baby on the side of Mountain Parkway

Posted at 10:11 AM, Mar 07, 2024
WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A couple traveling along the Mountain Parkway had to pull over to deliver their newborn, and they have a 911 dispatcher to thank for helping them out!

Winchester Police say Allison and Alan Keefer were heading to a hospital in Clark County while Allison was in labor.

"As fate would have it, the newborn was not interested in waiting to be delivered in a hospital and decided the side of the parkway was best," Winchester Police said in a Facebook post.

The dispatcher was able to help talk Alan through delivering baby Cillian into the world. Police say both the baby and the mother are doing well.

