93-year-old woman dies from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at State Dock in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Preliminary findings indicate that a 93-year-old Indiana woman died Saturday from carbon monoxide poisoning at State Dock in Russell County, according to the Russell County Coroner.

The Russell County Coroner's Office responded to State Dock after receiving a 911 call about an elderly female who was possibly deceased. Debra K. Edelman of Richmond, Indiana, was pronounced dead at 4:49 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators that power had been knocked out due to storms that moved through the area the night before. Edelman then reportedly asked a dock neighbor to turn on her generator to restore power the following morning, the release states.

Later that day, someone checking on Edelman after she had not been seen for some time found her "pulseless and not breathing."

"Preliminary findings indicate that Edelman died from exposure to carbon monoxide," the release from the coroner's office reads.

Edelman's body was transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for further examination.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the death alongside the Russell County Coroner's Office, with assistance from Russell County EMS, Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department, and State Dock personnel.