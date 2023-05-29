94-year-old woman among Kentucky School for the Deaf's 2023 graduating class

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 94-year-old Beulah Hester was awarded an honorary diploma during Kentucky School for the Deaf's graduation ceremony Friday.

Hester attended KSD from 1937 to 1948, but left her senior year to start a family. She was then employed by the school as a dorm houseparent for 30 years until she retired in 1990.

She was one of four students to walk the stage this year as the campus celebrates its 200th anniversary.

“I’m very surprised at everything that’s happening with this,” Hester said. “Getting this diploma has been so important to me. I’ve just enjoyed it so much."

During her graduation speech, Hester reminded the other three graduating students to never forget what KSD meant for them.

“It’s great being with friends and all the people that I’ve known all my life,” said Hester. “Each person is just so important to me.”