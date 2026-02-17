Russell County High School freshman dies from pulmonary embolism, coroner confirms

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 15-year-old Russell County High School freshman died from a pulmonary embolism, according to the Russell County Coroner.

The high school reported on Tuesday that freshman Brylie Northcutt died due to a medical emergency and released a statement expressing condolences to Northcutt's family, friends and classmates.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Brylie's family, friends, classmates, and the entire Laker family during this very difficult time," the district said. "At times like this it's hard to know the right words to say, all we can ask is please join us in lifting up Brylie's family in prayer."

RCHS Lady Lakers softball team honored Northcutt as a teammate and friend, using the hashtag #31ForeverLadyLaker in their tribute.