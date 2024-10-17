A close family friend shares community support for Judge Pamela Goodwine after family's loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Judge Pamela Goodwine and her family got news none of them were expecting. The judge and her family lost their granddaughter -- 19-year-old Journee Padgett -- and their great-granddaughter Alanee Grace, who was just a few months old.

A close family friend, Julie Lynn Steele says, "Judge Goodwine and her husband Lee and their entire family are absolutely heartbroken and filled with grief following the tragic loss of their beloved Journee and Alanee Grace in a car accident this week in Michigan."

Steele has known the family for nearly a decade. Judge Goodwine is the deputy chief judge of the Court of Appeals. She's served Fayette County in the justice system for decades. That service is only a small part of why Steele says this community has so much respect for her and has shown so much support.

"There have been hundreds and hundreds of people who've reached out and shared incredible love and support for Judge Goodwine during this time and i think that is absolutely a testament to all that she has done for this community and how highly regarded she is,” says Steele.

She shares that Judge Goodwine and her granddaughter had a special bond.

Steele explains, "Her granddaughter Journee shared her vision of hard work and reaching for the stars and I think that Judge Goodwine was incredibly excited to be able to mentor her and motivate her to reach for her dreams as well."

Steele explains just how important family is to Goodwine. She's currently running for a seat on Kentucky’s Supreme Court against Erin Izzo. Right now, Steele says Goodwine is taking the time to be with her loved ones. Steele says seeing her friend go through this is tough.

She says, "You know having someone who is so close to me for so long experience such a heartbreaking tragedy is heartbreaking for me to watch her go through this as well."

WLEX

Steele has been in touch with Judge Goodwine since the accident. She says her friend has such a genuine and kind heart, and seeing this happen to her and her family is a challenge. She wants her to know that she has support here at home.

“I just want her to know how very much all of us are sending our incredible love and support to her and her entire family to help them as much as possible through this incredibly challenging time,” says Steele.

Another family friend has set up a GoFundMe for Journee and baby Alanee Grace's funerals. Arrangements haven't been finalized at this time.

