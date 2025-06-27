A flight for the ages: WWII planes visit Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — History takes flight this weekend at Blue Grass Airport as the Aviation Museum of Kentucky hosts vintage World War II aircraft. Visitors have the rare opportunity to see, touch, and even fly in these historic warbirds that are over 80 years old.

For Trevor Barr, what began as a spontaneous museum visit turned into an unexpected adventure thousands of feet in the air.

"We just came out on a whim," Barr said.

The Army veteran found himself with a unique opportunity to experience history from a perspective few get to enjoy.

"Knowing people sat in that right before they faced danger is really something to soak in and take in," Barr said.

"As an Army veteran, I really love this country. I'm very appreciative for it. I know the sacrifice," he added.

Barr explained that the experience was especially meaningful as he works to pass his patriotic passion on to his children.

"The American flag, they're like, 'Hey, that's our flag, Daddy.' I'm like, 'Yeah, that's our flag,' and they're just over the moon about it," Barr said. "It's really great to see them get excited about their freedom, about the military.".

The family expected a traditional museum experience but received much more.

"We thought we'd just be looking at planes in the hangar, but we got to come out on the flight line," Barr said.

The unexpected opportunity transformed an ordinary summer day into a living history lesson.

"I'm very grateful to kind of share the heritage and sacrifice and pride that other Americans have, with my children," Barr said. "It was a great surprise."