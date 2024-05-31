'A great friend': Friends, family gather to remember 23-year-old killed in Boyle County crash

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friends and family gathered Thursday night to mourn the loss of Austin Wethington, a 23-year-old from Hustonville. The former soccer player for Lincoln County High School died Wednesday after a crash in Junction City.

Those in the Lincoln County community made their way to the Lincoln County High School soccer field, where Austin practiced and played games for the Patriots during his high school years.

"Nobody outworked him, and that transitioned into his adulthood as he was working. He worked as hard as he did as he was playing," said Austin's coach of seven years, Lewis Cummins.

LEX 18

Those who knew Austin well and played soccer with him talked about his smile and laugh.

People leaned on one another at the vigil a little more than 24 hours after Austin was killed in a two-car crash on US 127. KSP says a Chevy Blazer heading north, driven by 49-year-old David Wiegand of Mackville, crossed the center line, hitting Austin, who was driving a Mazda, heading south.

Wiegand was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Wethington died at the scene.

"He was a great friend for these boys that got to play, I just remember things like that with him," said Cummins.

LEX 18

One by one, those at the vigil wrote down some of their memories of Austin, and a donation box was placed up front for his family.

Cummins emphasized the strong support to organize the vigil.

"It's unbelievable to get this many people to come out in a matter of hours because this really didn't get started until late last night."

They gathered to remember Austin... someone they say was willing to help anybody.

LEX 18

Austin was set to propose to his girlfriend Jasmine next week.

Austin's friends organized a GoFundMe to help cover any expenses. To donate, click here.