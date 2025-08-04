A Hart County couple plays major role in Kentucky tourism

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In June, Governor Andy Beshear highlighted recent positive travel data from Tourism Economics. In an influence-driven culture, a couple from Hart County paid close attention.

Travel and social media pros Rachelle and Tony Wright love to travel and so they went on to create, "Roadtripzee."

"It was a labor of love for sure," Rachelle said. "Everybody just showed up and we were surprised."

Launched last year, along with a podcast, they're expanding their reach.

Married 36 years, the Wrights created Roadtripzee building on the success of KentuckyRoadTrips.com which reaches more than one million users monthly.

"We're reaching about two million people every 28 days now on Meta alone," Rachelle said.

On this web platform in the last 12 months, Roadtripzee has added 53 journals. This site features travel journals from actual trips people documented.

LEX 18's interview with Rachelle and Tony at the Mary Todd Lincoln House comes two months after Kentucky celebrated a record year in terms of tourism since 80 million visited the Commonwealth, spending $10.1 billion in 2024.

"My initial thought was, it seems about right because there are so many cool things to do and see just in the state of Kentucky," Tony noted.

Adding to it, Beshear announced $14.3 Billion was generated in economic impact and more than 97,000 jobs.

"We weren't shocked by the tourism numbers because we know the amazing things there are to do here," Rachelle said.

For the Wrights, it's about playing a major role in tourism time and again embracing the journey.

"We've grown to love each other more and more just by spending that time together," Tony added.

The Wrights have also partnered with Kentucky State Parks as Roadtripzee provides details to learn about various parks across the Commonwealth.