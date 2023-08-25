A Kentuckian's health kept them from taking care of their yard. Four police officers decided to help.

FLORENCE, Ky. — Four Florence police officers are being recognized for something they did together after their overnight shift.

While assisting Florence Fire and EMS on a medical call at a home, officers Michael Stanaland, Hunter Jacobs, Andrew Fields and Macean Cook noticed that the lawn and landscaping had become severely overgrown. The officers quickly learned that the resident couldn't maintain their yard because of their health.

When the four officers got off work the next morning, they gathered their own lawn equipment and went back to the home to mow the lawn and clean up the landscaping, according to a Florence Police Department Facebook post.

Florence Police Department

"None of them did it for recognition," a spokesperson for the department wrote on Facebook. "They did it because they knew the right thing to do is to always try and help those in need."

The department said that Stanaland, Jacobs, Fields and Cook hope their good deed will inspire others to never pass up an opportunity to perform an act of kindness.