A local vape shop is worried about the future because of House Bill 11

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Magic Vapor Shop has been selling vape products across Kentucky for over a decade, providing people with an alternative to cigarettes.

Jerry Wayne, a manager at Magic Vapor Shop, has used vapes to help quit smoking for the past 13 years. He says that after making the switch to vapor, he realized just how bad cigarettes smell.

"I feel better. I'm stronger and have more energy," Wayne said. "All my customers say the exact same thing."

However, a new law concerns Wayne about his customers, employees, and business. Starting January 1st, House Bill 11 will go into effect. This law will only allow the sale of FDA-approved vape products, significantly limiting both stores and customers.

"FDA-approved means 99% of this store's products are not FDA-approved," said Wayne.

As a result, Magic Vapor Shop will reduce its product offering from over 300 to just two brands. Wayne has already seen other businesses start to shut down because of this.

"They are already running some of these small businesses out because they are scared and won't do well initially. But they are going to shut down businesses, cost Kentuckians jobs, and people will end up going back to smoking cigarettes," Wayne said.

There is an uneasiness in the air. Wayne doesn't want to see his customers return to smoking, and he is worried about the impact this law will have on his livelihood and his peers.

"We will be firing 25 employees, closing 8 locations, and doing what we can with the remaining resources," he said."Basically, we will be out of business."

Wayne also anticipates an influx of sales in the lead-up to the law’s implementation. In the meantime, Magic Vapor Shop will continue to operate as usual and take it day by day until 2025.