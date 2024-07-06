'A lot of memories': Georgetown family loses home of 10 years to fire

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family in Georgetown is devastated after a fire early Friday morning at their home on Brooklane Drive.

We talked with Greg Hayes and his wife, Hanie, as they began to pick up the pieces. Thankfully, no one was injured, but their home is considered a total loss.

"Even though it's devastating, it can be rebuilt."

Perspective from Greg, less than 24 hours after losing his home to an early morning fire.

"Biggest thing is the friends and family, first, got them out, the pets out," said Hayes.

It's not safe to go inside what's left of Greg and Hanie's home, but they described what occurred around midnight.

"My daughter's had some friends over, about midnight I was going to make them a snack, we were in the kitchen when I thought I blew a breaker.

Greg went to check on the breaker box.

"There was smoke coming out of the breaker box, that's when I went in, told everyone to get out and call 911."

LEX 18

While Hanie made the 911 call, Greg found the side of the house engulfed in flames.

With the cause of the fire still being investigated, Greg has high praise for the immediate response and continuing support.

"Everybody involved, all 23 firefighters that were here, Scott County Police Department, they were, sheriff's department, all the neighbors. Just the support, the job that they did putting out the fire was incredible."

Reflecting on his home, built 10 years ago, Greg says it is all about moving forward from here. Thankfully, there were no injuries to all six people and pets in the home at the time of the fire.

"Yeah, a lot of memories and everything, material things, they can be rebuilt, fire not, you know, if you lose an animal or a loved one, getting them out safe.

Talking with the housing authority and their insurance company, Greg and Hanie are getting set up to stay in a hotel next week. In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been set up so that you can help the Hayes family.