A not so sunny start to sunflower season

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sunflower season is inching closer, but the dry weather is causing the flowers to bloom sooner than expected.

Business owners and farmers said that's not always a good thing.

"When it gets too dry and stays too hot, they are going to bloom a lot shorter, " said the owner of Evans Orchard and Cider Mill, Kevin Evans.

"You're going to have to squat down lower to take your pictures," he said.

Evans said his seven acres of sunflowers are usually thriving this time of year, but in 2022 mother nature isn't on his side.

"We had three plantings, and the first is probably going to take a good suffering from the drought. But we still have two good plantings here," Evans added.

"We didn't have any troubles at all last year. It seems when we needed rain, we could get rain. This year it's been more difficult."

To give his plants more time to grow, he pushed back the opening of his sunflower fields for visitors.

"We want them to be happy at least until they get shoulder height, and then they can do what they want," he explained.

He expects to open the fields to visitors by the end of July.