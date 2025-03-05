A rise in vehicle break-ins worry University of Kentucky students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky students living off-campus have expressed their frustrations over the rise in vehicle break-ins.

"Nobody wants to walk out and see their, their vehicle's been broken into," said one graduate student who requested anonymity due to fears of retaliation.

Having lived at his apartment complex for three years without issues, he noted that the situation has worsened recently.

"It's just tiring and frustrating," he added.

This school year, the crime statistics reflect that trend.

According to Lexington's community crime map, 63 car break-ins and thefts were reported within a two-mile radius of the university’s campus in February alone.

The anonymous student shared his distress: "I love this place. I mean, I'm gonna be sad to see my apartment go but, it's just getting to the point where I'm tired of one dealing with the police and dealing with the security who runs this building and stuff like that and tell them, hey, I've had another break in."

He noted that this is the third time his car has been targeted this year and estimated the cost of replacing his damaged sliding door will be $800.

"You can't walk off anywhere without getting broken into," he lamented.

Kevin Kornau, another student, pointed out this issue is apparent at many off-campus housing locations.

"It's just a common problem. I keep my car unlocked actually because if they're gonna break into it, might as well just leave it unlocked so they don't smash your window or anything, cost another $200 in damage," he said.

Kornau explained that he prefers to avoid filing an insurance claim for a broken window, as it would likely increase his premiums.

"If I, if I had my window smashed or anything, I'd be devastated. It just cost me a lot of money. I couldn't deal with it," he added.

Despite paying for parking in lots equipped with security cameras and guards, students feel increasingly unprotected as the break-ins persist.

"I really like the, like the city a lot and I love UK but you know, it's, it's getting tiring and I'm about ready for something new," the anonymous student said.

As the semester progresses, they hope the issue gets addressed, so they can focus more on their studies and less on their vehicles.

