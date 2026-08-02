A sizzling reopen for Juicy Burger restaurant following a 2025 fire

Juicy BurgerIRVINE, Ky. (LEX News) — reopened its doors in Irvine on Saturday after a fire last March damaged the restaurant and the upstairs apartments of the building.

The reopening came more than a year after the fire, which started in the upstairs apartments and charred parts of the burger joint below.

"We are so thankful and so blessed to have another opportunity to be back open," owner Leslie Wilson said.

The renovations brought more than just repairs. The restaurant now features an expanded menu that includes a new salad and hot bar.

"We are so excited to have more parking, to have indoor seating. The public really helps us by just showing up and helping us," Wilson said.

Longtime customer Campbell Ashcraft said the reopening was a long time coming.

"It's a blast for real. I used to go into the old building and go every morning and every evening. I mean, seriously. I love the mac n cheese, I love everything they did, I mean I'm really thrilled. I'm excited," Ashcraft said.

Ashcraft encouraged others to make the trip out to try the restaurant's expanded offerings.

"If you like a home-cooked meal. If you like a good meal, and they've got a whole array of a menu. Then you really need to come down here and try it. It's really worth the drive. It's worth the drive from anywhere really," Ashcraft said.

Wilson said the outpouring of community support made the comeback possible.

"We just want to thank everyone for coming out. All of the love on social media, and for anyone that's said anything nice or just helped us," Wilson said.

If you'd like to give the Juicy Burger a try, you can visit their restaurant anytime Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from 12-7 p.m.