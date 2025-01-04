'A storm to take seriously:' Beshear provides update, declares state of emergency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency Saturday as a nasty winter storm heads for the Bluegrass.

A combination of ice, snow, and freezing temperatures will linger for a few days, posing the opportunity for widespread power outages.

The state will have warming centers throughout the state to help those that might lose power.

"If we lose power beginning on Tuesday, especially for some of our most vulnerable Kentuckians. It's going to get cold enough to where you may need one of these warming centers," Beshear said.

The transportation cabinet has been preparing for these types of conditions since the summer. About 1,400 snow plows and 2,300 crews will work long hours to keep the roads safe, but the freezing roads can delay their progress.

"This compromises the effectiveness of our additives of the chemicals that are added to the salt. Doesn't make them completely ineffective, but it compromises. It will take longer to clear roads and increases the likely hood of refreezing especially after dark," said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.

Beshear said his team is using what they have learned from previous storms to prepare for this one.

"We have to work as hard as we can in the window we have before it gets too cold for the salt to work and work well when we talk about that window on Monday," he said. "When the Transportation Cabinet needs as much of the road as possible. It's absolutely crucial that we are able to get as much done as we can. Our use of the National Guard ensures that we can reach people who are in big backups because of accidents."

While preparations are being made across the state, Governor Beshear wants to remind people how to be safe during the extreme weather.

"Thing to remember is you can always stay home," he said. "If you have power. It's the safest place for you to be as we ride yet another thing mother nature has thrown at us."