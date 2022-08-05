A week later, displaced flood victims move to Morgan County shelter

(LEX 18) — A week after flood waters forced them from their home, some people in Eastern Kentucky are on the move again.

The American Red Cross facilitated a move of about 50 people from shelters in Wolfe County to the Morgan County Wellness Center, as Wolfe County school leaders prepare for the start of the school year.

LEX 18 stopped by the new shelter, but cameras were not allowed inside due to privacy reasons.

Two people in particular, though, were eager to walk outside the shelter and share their harrowing accounts of surviving the floods.

"We got up that morning and water was flooding in our house," said Phelisha McIntosh, whose apartment in Jackson was flooded. "It was up to our knees. It was everywhere."

James Brashears, who was staying in a homeless shelter in Jackson at the time of the floods, said everything felt surreal.

"I've never seen anything like that anywhere," Brashears said.

In the video above, Brashears and McIntosh share more about surviving the floods, as well as the uncertainty of what comes next.

