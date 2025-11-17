AAA: More than 1 million Kentuckians expected to travel during Thanksgiving week

(LEX 18) — More than 1 million Kentuckians are expected to hit the road during Thanksgiving week, continuing a trend of record-breaking travel numbers that has persisted since the pandemic, according to AAA Blue Grass.

AAA Blue Grass says the surge in holiday travel has been consistent in recent years as people return to pre-pandemic travel patterns.

"We've seen that if you go back to coming out the pandemic," said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager for AAA Blue Grass.

For those taking to the skies, Weaver Hawkins recommends downloading airline apps to stay updated on flight changes.

"The biggest thing I have learned is to have that airline app downloaded if I am flying. Because you will find out your gate change before it shows up on the board," Weaver Hawkins said.

Road trips remain popular among Kentucky travelers during the holiday season.

"We love our road trips," Weaver Hawkins said.

AAA recommends travelers prepare their vehicles now by checking batteries, oil, and tires, which can help save money at the gas pump.

"If you have adequate tread and proper pressure, you'll not only stay safe on the roadways, but you'll also get the most out of every gallon of gas. It's a win-win for everybody," Weaver Hawkins said.

Kentucky gas prices are below the national average of $3.07, matching prices from a year ago.

"Gas prices are in favor of those who are driving by car. We are right at $2.76 currently, and that's where we were a year ago," Weaver Hawkins said.

Whether driving or flying during the holiday, AAA's primary concern remains traveler safety.

"We want to make sure everybody gets home safely for the holiday," Weaver Hawkins said.