AAA provides travel tips as Thanksgiving travel set to hit record high

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thanksgiving is historically the busiest time to travel and this year is expected to be no different as families travel to see their loved ones this holiday season.

"Thanksgiving this year is expected to be a record breaker. We are looking at 80 million people traveling nationwide. Just about 90% will be traveling by car," AAA's Lori Weaver Hawkins. She adds that more Kentuckians prefer to drive on the open road instead of the skies.

"In Kentucky, we love to go by car a little more than the national average. About 96% will be hitting the roadways," said Hawkins.

Hawkins says the busiest time for travel during Thanksgiving week is Tuesday and Wednesday. She suggests that if you travel on those days, try to leave in the morning.

This year, gas at the pump looks to be easier on the wallet than last year.

"Gas certainly looks better than what we were looking at a year ago. We were at $3.26. We expect the national average to dip below that $3 mark, hopefully in time for Thanksgiving," Hawkins adds.

AAA says it's important to limit distractions and to make sure you don't overlook putting on the seatbelt. "Buckle up. They don't realize this, but you can reduce your risk of being killed in a vehicle crash by 50% just by buckling up."

With millions of people driving, Hawkins wants everyone to pay attention to more than just the roadway. Staying safe also includes watching for workers or people with car trouble on the side of the road.

"When you come upon that, we want to remind folks to slow down, and if it's safe to do so, move over a lane to keep those people safe so they can go to their Thanksgiving dinners," said Hawkins.

She hopes these tips and reminders will help everyone reach their destinations without encountering roadblocks.