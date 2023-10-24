AAA pushing KY lawmakers to expand move-over law to include motorists

AAA Bluegrass is pushing state lawmakers to expand the Commonwealth’s move-over laws to include motorists.

"We need to protect the lives of stranded motorists as well as those who work roadside and so by expanding our law, we can keep the folks safe who find themselves broken down, on the side of the road, trying to change a tire,” said AAA spokesperson Lori Weaver-Hawkins.

Right now, only those working on the side of the road are protected. That includes law enforcement and tow truck drivers.

Nearly 2000 stranded drivers were struck and killed between 2017 and 2021, including nearly 30 people in Kentucky.

They also remind people about the importance of slowing down and moving over when they see people on the side of the road in general. She says it is especially important ahead of the holiday season when there’s more congestion, and people are more distracted and sometimes more impaired.

Hawkins said a tow truck driver is killed every other week in the U.S.

