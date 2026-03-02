AAA warns of rising gas prices at the pump as oil prices surge amid overseas tensions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rising oil prices driven by overseas tensions are already starting to affect what drivers pay at the pump, according to AAA.

Oil futures surged when markets opened. U.S. crude jumped about 12% to around $75 a barrel, while crude oil from the North Sea rose to about $82 a barrel.

Iran is the world's 6th largest oil producer. Even though the U.S. doesn't directly import oil from Iran, disruptions overseas can still affect prices at home.

Lori Weaver Hopkins, AAA public affairs manager, said the effects could ripple across the industry.

"When we see things like the Strait of Hamaz become blocked if that happens, that can just send a ripple effect through the industry so we can expect that our gas prices are going to edge up," Weaver Hopkins said.

AAA recommends drivers fill up as soon as possible and compare prices from station to station.

There are also steps drivers can take to stretch their fuel further.

"Just don't drive aggressively. That helps with your fuel economy. Combine your trips. Don't have extra cargo in your vehicle and make sure that your vehicle is well maintained. Check that tire pressure frequently," Weaver Hopkins said.