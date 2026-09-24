Abandoned kittens found in box at Clark County industrial park; shelter seeks information

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX News) — The Clark County Animal Shelter is asking for the public’s help after several young kittens were found abandoned in a box at an industrial park Thursday.

According to a social media post from the shelter, a man mowing the area discovered the kittens and checked the box before it was too late. Shelter officials said the animals likely would not have survived had they not been found.

The shelter called the abandonment "unethical and illegal" and emphasized that there are alternatives for people who can no longer care for pets or unexpected litters.

"Things happen. There are situations where people need to give up pets," the shelter wrote. "But it is NEVER okay to abandon an animal."

The shelter said it is investigating the case and exploring possible leads, including security footage and information from the box where the kittens were found.

Anyone with information about where the kittens came from or who may be responsible is asked to contact the Clark County Animal Shelter.

The kittens are not currently available for adoption as shelter staff continue to care for them and investigate the circumstances surrounding their abandonment.