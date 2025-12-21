Abandoned trailer total loss after an early morning fire in Anderson County

BIRDIE, Ky. (LEX18) — An abandoned trailer is a total loss after it caught fire early Saturday morning in Anderson County.

According to Anderson County Fire, an abandoned trailer on Birdie Road in the small town of Birdie was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday.

Fire officials say the people who own it used to live in the abandoned trailer, but now they live in a separate trailer on the same property.

It's believed an ember from a stove pipe came from the trailer where the owners currently live, and accidentally set the abandoned trailer on fire, according to first responders.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the fire.

Anderson County Fire says that the same trailer caught fire a couple of years ago.