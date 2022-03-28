ABBA The Concert coming to Lexington Opera House in June 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — ABBA The Concert is coming to the Lexington Opera House at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 26.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1.

21st Century Artists, Inc. has been presenting its ABBA tribute show throughout North America for well over a decade, known as ABBA The Music, ABBA The Concert, and ABBA The Hits. The audience and press all agree – “This is the closest to ABBA you’ll ever get.”

Visit Ticketmaster.com for tickets or call the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at (859) 233-3535.

