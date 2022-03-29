Abortion ban bill passes in the Senate with 29-0 vote

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Despite pro-choice advocates and reproductive allies rallying at the Capitol on Tuesday, house bill 3 passed with a 29-0 vote.
Abortion rights advocates shout “Abortion is healthcare!” and are ushered out of the Senate gallery. Several yell “Shame on You. You’re killing women!” as they’re walking out. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/Yv79ALJPZv
— Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) March 29, 2022
Earlier in March, the Kentucky House voted to pass House Bill 3. If passed by the state legislature, HB 3 would eliminate abortion care in Kentucky in less than two weeks.
HB 3 focuses on a variety of topics, which include:
- Restricting access to medication abortion
- Publishing the names of physicians that provide medication abortion and creates a state-run “complaint portal,” inviting harassment
- Creating more barriers for minors trying to access abortion care
- Prohibiting health care facilities from safely and respectfully handling fetal remains in accordance with accepted medical standards and practice
- Expanding existing restrictions on public funding for organizations that perform—or even counsel or refer for—abortions.